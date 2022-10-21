Biotricity Inc. (BTCY): Lucky investors are lined up for success

Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) is priced at $1.22 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.99 and reached a high price of $1.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.95. The stock touched a low price of $0.9501.Recently in News on October 18, 2022, SWK Holdings Provides Portfolio Update Highlighting Recent Achievements. Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results to be Announced in Early November. You can read further details here

Biotricity Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.1000 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.7500 for the same time period, recorded on 09/27/22.

Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) full year performance was -69.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Biotricity Inc. shares are logging -76.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $5.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4948182 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) recorded performance in the market was -76.12%, having the revenues showcasing -30.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 46.60M, as it employees total of 44 workers.

Specialists analysis on Biotricity Inc. (BTCY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1525, with a change in the price was noted -0.03. In a similar fashion, Biotricity Inc. posted a movement of -2.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 116,198 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Biotricity Inc. (BTCY)

Raw Stochastic average of Biotricity Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.23%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -76.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -47.49%, alongside a downfall of -69.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.12% during last recorded quarter.