A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with a Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR), which is $1.11 to be very precise, before closing at $1.00.Recently in News on October 20, 2022, Jeffs’ Brands entered into Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire an Amazon Marketplace Leading Supplements Brand with Annualized Revenues of Approximately $2.7 million in 2022. If completed, it would be the Company’s first acquisition since the completion of its IPO. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd shares are logging -66.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.92 and $3.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 510770 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) recorded performance in the market was -58.58%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.08M.

Analysts verdict on Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR)

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JFBR is recording 5.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.57.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.21%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.58%. The shares increased approximately by 6.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.83% in the period of the last 30 days.