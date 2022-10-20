ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) was valued at $22.23. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $22.75 while reaching the peak value of $22.90 and lowest value recorded on the day was $22.155. The stock current value is $21.63.Recently in News on September 1, 2022, ZTO Announces Completion of Convertible Senior Notes Offering. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China (“ZTO” or the “Company”), today announced that it closed the offering (the “Notes Offering”) of US$1 billion in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “Notes”) on August 29, 2022, which included the exercise in full by the initial purchaser of its option to purchase an additional US$130 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes. In connection with the sale of the additional Notes, the Company also entered into additional capped-call transactions with an affiliate of the initial purchaser and another financial institution. You can read further details here

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.28 on 01/12/22, with the lowest value was $19.72 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) full year performance was -29.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares are logging -37.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.53 and $34.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 948512 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) recorded performance in the market was -20.44%, having the revenues showcasing -16.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.37B, as it employees total of 23865 workers.

The Analysts eye on ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

During the last month, 23 analysts gave the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.64, with a change in the price was noted -3.10. In a similar fashion, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. posted a movement of -12.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,717,511 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZTO is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

Raw Stochastic average of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.72%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.47%.

Considering, the past performance of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -20.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.15%, alongside a downfall of -29.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.30% during last recorded quarter.