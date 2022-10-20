Why is CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) up 109.24% from the day 1 this year?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX), which is $64.34 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $70.82 after opening rate of $69.57 while the lowest price it went was recorded $64.10 before closing at $69.57.Recently in News on October 10, 2022, CONSOL Energy Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call. CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) will issue its third quarter earnings release before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The release will be followed by a conference call hosted by members of the management team at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast will be accessible on the ‘Investor Relations’ page of its website, www.consolenergy.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days after the event. You can read further details here

CONSOL Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $79.17 on 08/26/22, with the lowest value was $19.11 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) full year performance was 109.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CONSOL Energy Inc. shares are logging -18.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 241.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.83 and $79.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 799439 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) recorded performance in the market was 187.46%, having the revenues showcasing 15.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.33B, as it employees total of 1575 workers.

The Analysts eye on CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CONSOL Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 61.51, with a change in the price was noted +10.63. In a similar fashion, CONSOL Energy Inc. posted a movement of +19.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 694,197 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CEIX is recording 0.66 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.62.

Technical rundown of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)

Raw Stochastic average of CONSOL Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.88%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.52%.

Considering, the past performance of CONSOL Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 187.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 34.13%, alongside a boost of 109.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.99% during last recorded quarter.