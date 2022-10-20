Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) is on the roll with an average volume of 682.06K in the recent 3 months

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) is priced at $11.87 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.56 and reached a high price of $11.9499, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.37. The stock touched a low price of $11.51.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.35 on 10/07/22, with the lowest value was $5.17 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) full year performance was 79.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. shares are logging -3.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 147.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.80 and $12.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 637182 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) recorded performance in the market was 122.70%, having the revenues showcasing 93.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.12B.

The Analysts eye on Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.86, with a change in the price was noted +2.54. In a similar fashion, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. posted a movement of +27.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 686,978 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)

Raw Stochastic average of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.84%.

Considering, the past performance of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 122.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 27.22%, alongside a boost of 79.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.98% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 93.95% during last recorded quarter.