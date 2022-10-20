Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) was up 2.70%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO). It is currently valued at $7.41. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $7.41, after setting-off with the price of $7.36. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.99 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $7.22.Recently in News on October 12, 2022, Payoneer Global Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 9, 2022. Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYO) will announce its third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, after market close. Senior management will also host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Payoneer Investor Relations website at https://investor.payoneer.com. You can read further details here

Payoneer Global Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.82 on 10/17/22, with the lowest value was $3.33 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) full year performance was -14.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Payoneer Global Inc. shares are logging -20.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 123.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.33 and $9.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1532697 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) recorded performance in the market was -1.77%, having the revenues showcasing 31.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.55B, as it employees total of 1871 workers.

Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Payoneer Global Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.71, with a change in the price was noted +2.33. In a similar fashion, Payoneer Global Inc. posted a movement of +45.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,579,000 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PAYO is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Payoneer Global Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.51%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Payoneer Global Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 65.22%, alongside a downfall of -14.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.90% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.03% during last recorded quarter.