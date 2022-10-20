Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for GasLog Partners LP (GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is priced at $7.66 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.19 and reached a high price of $7.68, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.11. The stock touched a low price of $7.17.

GasLog Partners LP had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.68 on 10/19/22, with the lowest value was $3.24 for the same time period, recorded on 03/04/22.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) full year performance was 64.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GasLog Partners LP shares are logging 5.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 136.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.24 and $7.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1581922 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) recorded performance in the market was 79.81%, having the revenues showcasing 42.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 382.31M, as it employees total of 2397 workers.

Analysts verdict on GasLog Partners LP (GLOP)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the GasLog Partners LP a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.85, with a change in the price was noted +2.36. In a similar fashion, GasLog Partners LP posted a movement of +44.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 421,443 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GLOP is recording 1.81 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.53.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of GasLog Partners LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.09%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of GasLog Partners LP, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 79.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 49.32%, alongside a boost of 64.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 42.38% during last recorded quarter.