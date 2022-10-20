Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) was valued at $126.66. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $129.34 while reaching the peak value of $129.34 and lowest value recorded on the day was $125.17. The stock current value is $133.96.Recently in News on October 20, 2022, Quest Diagnostics Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results; Raises Guidance for Full Year 2022. Third quarter revenues of $2.49 billion, down 10.4% from 2021. You can read further details here

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $172.50 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $120.40 for the same time period, recorded on 09/22/22.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) full year performance was -13.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares are logging -23.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $120.40 and $174.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1121194 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) recorded performance in the market was -26.79%, having the revenues showcasing -5.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.72B, as it employees total of 40000 workers.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 131.64, with a change in the price was noted -11.40. In a similar fashion, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated posted a movement of -7.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 876,511 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DGX is recording 0.62 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.55%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.77%.

Considering, the past performance of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -26.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.52%, alongside a downfall of -13.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.82% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.92% during last recorded quarter.