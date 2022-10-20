Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: RPC Inc. (RES)

RPC Inc. (RES) is priced at $8.74 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8.21 and reached a high price of $8.79, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.15. The stock touched a low price of $8.17.Recently in News on October 5, 2022, RPC, Inc. Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call. RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 before the market opens. In conjunction with its earnings release, the Company will host a conference call to review the Company’s financial and operating results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. You can read further details here

RPC Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.91 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $4.51 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

RPC Inc. (RES) full year performance was 62.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RPC Inc. shares are logging -32.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 128.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.82 and $12.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1027728 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RPC Inc. (RES) recorded performance in the market was 92.51%, having the revenues showcasing 38.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.00B, as it employees total of 2250 workers.

RPC Inc. (RES) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.56, with a change in the price was noted -0.41. In a similar fashion, RPC Inc. posted a movement of -4.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,307,606 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RES is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

RPC Inc. (RES): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of RPC Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.04%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.12%.

If we look into the earlier routines of RPC Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 92.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.36%, alongside a boost of 62.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.73% during last recorded quarter.