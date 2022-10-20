Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.83M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) was valued at $6.34. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.37 while reaching the peak value of $7.20 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.31. The stock current value is $6.59.Recently in News on July 12, 2022, Indonesia Energy Discovers Potential Natural Gas Reservoir During Current Drilling of Kruh-28 Oil Production Well. In addition, IEC announces that current production at Kruh Block plus current market price for oil brings IEC to current cash flow positive operations. You can read further details here

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $86.99 on 03/07/22, with the lowest value was $2.61 for the same time period, recorded on 01/26/22.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) full year performance was 53.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited shares are logging -92.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 152.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.61 and $86.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1397473 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) recorded performance in the market was 135.36%, having the revenues showcasing 3.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 63.92M, as it employees total of 28 workers.

Analysts verdict on Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.56, with a change in the price was noted -8.23. In a similar fashion, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited posted a movement of -55.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,579,061 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for INDO is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.24%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.74%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 135.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -72.25%, alongside a boost of 53.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.45% during last recorded quarter.