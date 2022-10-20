Here is why Tata Motors Limited (TTM) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.42%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tata Motors Limited (TTM), which is $23.76 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $23.95 after opening rate of $23.87 while the lowest price it went was recorded $23.55 before closing at $24.29.Recently in News on June 16, 2022, Tata Motors Limited files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022. Tata Motors Limited (the “Company”) (NYSE: TTM) (BSE: 500570) (BSE: 570001); (NSE: TATAMOTORS) (NSE: TATAMTRDVR) announces that it has on June 15, 2022 filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (the “Form 20-F”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Form 20-F includes the Company’s audited financial statements prepared under the International Financial Reporting Standards for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Tata Motors Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $35.08 on 01/19/22, with the lowest value was $22.92 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Tata Motors Limited (TTM) full year performance was -25.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tata Motors Limited shares are logging -32.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.92 and $35.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2496393 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tata Motors Limited (TTM) recorded performance in the market was -25.96%, having the revenues showcasing -17.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.40B, as it employees total of 73608 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Tata Motors Limited (TTM)

During the last month, 22 analysts gave the Tata Motors Limited a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.28, with a change in the price was noted -4.25. In a similar fashion, Tata Motors Limited posted a movement of -15.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 653,589 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Tata Motors Limited (TTM)

Raw Stochastic average of Tata Motors Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.61%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.41%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Tata Motors Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.59%, alongside a downfall of -25.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.38% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.27% during last recorded quarter.