Here is why KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 12.70%

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) is priced at $12.25 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.36 and reached a high price of $12.73, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.24. The stock touched a low price of $10.36.Recently in News on September 28, 2022, KLX Energy Services Announces Amendment and Extension of ABL Facility. Company Raises 2022 Third Quarter Guidance. You can read further details here

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.36 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $3.13 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) full year performance was 168.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares are logging -8.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 316.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.94 and $13.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1206950 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) recorded performance in the market was 295.16%, having the revenues showcasing 183.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 158.51M, as it employees total of 1520 workers.

Specialists analysis on KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.42, with a change in the price was noted +6.54. In a similar fashion, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +114.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 243,285 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE)

Raw Stochastic average of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.02%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 295.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 110.48%, alongside a boost of 168.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 94.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 183.56% during last recorded quarter.