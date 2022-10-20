Here is what you need to look for: U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA), which is $12.66 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.78 after opening rate of $12.10 while the lowest price it went was recorded $11.97 before closing at $12.11.Recently in News on October 14, 2022, U.S. Silica Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Call. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Friday, October 28, 2022. You can read further details here

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.54 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $8.91 for the same time period, recorded on 02/08/22.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) full year performance was 21.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares are logging -41.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.72 and $21.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 936959 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) recorded performance in the market was 34.68%, having the revenues showcasing 16.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.01B, as it employees total of 1863 workers.

The Analysts eye on U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.98, with a change in the price was noted -5.14. In a similar fashion, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -28.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,049,589 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SLCA is recording 1.93 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.90.

Technical rundown of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)

Raw Stochastic average of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.05%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.42%.

Considering, the past performance of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -38.69%, alongside a boost of 21.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.90% during last recorded quarter.