Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) is priced at $52.82 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $51.87 and reached a high price of $53.3699, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $50.47. The stock touched a low price of $50.98.Recently in News on October 18, 2022, Hancock Whitney reports third quarter 2022 EPS of $1.55. Hancock Whitney Corporation (Nasdaq: HWC) today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2022. Net income for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $135.4 million, or $1.55 per diluted common share (EPS), compared to $121.4 million, or $1.38 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2022. The company reported net income for the third quarter of 2021 of $129.6 million, or $1.46 per diluted common share. The third quarter of 2021 included ($1.4) million, or ($0.01) per share after-tax, of net nonoperating income items. These items included Hurricane Ida expenses of $5.1 million and severance reversal ($1.9) million, offset by the gain of $4.6 million from the sale of the remaining Hancock Horizon Funds. You can read further details here

Hancock Whitney Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $59.82 on 01/19/22, with the lowest value was $41.62 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) full year performance was 10.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hancock Whitney Corporation shares are logging -11.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $41.62 and $59.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1919180 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) recorded performance in the market was 5.60%, having the revenues showcasing 11.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.57B, as it employees total of 3486 workers.

The Analysts eye on Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hancock Whitney Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 47.79, with a change in the price was noted +3.85. In a similar fashion, Hancock Whitney Corporation posted a movement of +7.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 419,047 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HWC is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

Technical rundown of Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC)

Raw Stochastic average of Hancock Whitney Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.49%.

Considering, the past performance of Hancock Whitney Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.30%, alongside a boost of 10.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.32% during last recorded quarter.