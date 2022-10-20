Enservco Corporation (ENSV): How investors can get the most out of their investments

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is priced at $1.43 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.37 and reached a high price of $1.46, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.35. The stock touched a low price of $1.34.Recently in News on October 19, 2022, Enservco Corporation Reports 2022 First Quarter Financial Results. Q1 revenue up 67% YOY to $8.6 million from $5.1 million as Company posts gains across all service offerings based on increased customer activity driven by higher commodity prices. You can read further details here

Enservco Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.7600 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.5502 for the same time period, recorded on 02/18/22.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) full year performance was -0.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Enservco Corporation shares are logging -83.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 159.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.55 and $8.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1444016 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Enservco Corporation (ENSV) recorded performance in the market was 58.26%, having the revenues showcasing -25.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.11M, as it employees total of 81 workers.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7878, with a change in the price was noted -0.80. In a similar fashion, Enservco Corporation posted a movement of -36.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 481,453 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ENSV is recording 2.74 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Enservco Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.85%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.20%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Enservco Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 58.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -58.33%, alongside a downfall of -0.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.41% during last recorded quarter.