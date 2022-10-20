China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

For the readers interested in the stock health of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI). It is currently valued at $0.15. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.15, after setting-off with the price of $0.13. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.13 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.13.Recently in News on October 1, 2022, China Pharma Announces Receipt of Notification of NYSE American Listing Deficiency. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI; the “Company”) today announced that on September 26, 2022, the Company received notification (the “Deficiency Letter”) from the NYSE AMERICAN LLC (“NYSE American”) informing it that the Company is not in compliance with certain NYSE American continued listing standards (the “Listing Standards”). The Deficiency Letter indicated that the Company’s securities had been selling for a low price per share for a substantial period of time and, most recently, the average price of the Company’s common stock had been below $0.20 on a 30-day average as of September 22, 2022. Pursuant to Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide, the NYSE American staff determined that the Company’s continued listing is predicated on it effecting a reverse stock split of its common stock or otherwise demonstrating sustained price improvement within a reasonable period of time, which the staff determined to be no later than March 26, 2023. The Company remains subject to the conditions set forth in the NYSE American’s letter dated June 15, 2022 for stockholders’ equity noncompliance, as previously reported on the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 22, 2022. The Company intends to regain compliance with the Listing Standards by undertaking a measure or measures that are in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders. You can read further details here

China Pharma Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.5260 on 02/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.1270 for the same time period, recorded on 10/18/22.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) full year performance was -72.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares are logging -80.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.13 and $0.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1252679 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) recorded performance in the market was -68.38%, having the revenues showcasing -26.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.04M, as it employees total of 236 workers.

Market experts do have their say about China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the China Pharma Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1974, with a change in the price was noted -0.08. In a similar fashion, China Pharma Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -34.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 292,210 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CPHI is recording 2.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.20.

Technical breakdown of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

Raw Stochastic average of China Pharma Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.50%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of China Pharma Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -68.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -46.17%, alongside a downfall of -72.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.51% during last recorded quarter.