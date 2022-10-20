Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $2.43

At the end of the latest market close, Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) was valued at $0.96. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.04 while reaching the peak value of $1.04 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.925. The stock current value is $1.02.Recently in News on October 19, 2022, Bright Health Group to Host Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on November 9, 2022. Bright Health Group, Inc. (“Bright Health”) (NYSE: BHG) today announced it will report Third Quarter financial results before the financial markets open on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, followed by a conference call at 8:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Bright Health Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.0600 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.8000 for the same time period, recorded on 10/11/22.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) full year performance was -88.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bright Health Group Inc. shares are logging -89.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $9.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1108664 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) recorded performance in the market was -72.08%, having the revenues showcasing -47.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 656.20M, as it employees total of 3203 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bright Health Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5835, with a change in the price was noted -0.77. In a similar fashion, Bright Health Group Inc. posted a movement of -42.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,829,607 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BHG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG)

Raw Stochastic average of Bright Health Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.51%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.91%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Bright Health Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -72.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -49.19%, alongside a downfall of -88.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -47.80% during last recorded quarter.