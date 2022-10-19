Why is IronNet Inc. (IRNT) down -93.78% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of IronNet Inc. (IRNT). It is currently valued at $0.63. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.637, after setting-off with the price of $0.5989. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.59 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.58.Recently in News on September 29, 2022, IronNet Launches IronRadar to Automatically Block Adversary Infrastructure. Innovative Cybersecurity Tool Allows Organizations to Stay One Step Ahead Of The Attacker. You can read further details here

IronNet Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.1200 on 02/25/22, with the lowest value was $0.5050 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) full year performance was -93.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IronNet Inc. shares are logging -96.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $17.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 524631 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IronNet Inc. (IRNT) recorded performance in the market was -85.09%, having the revenues showcasing -74.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 62.84M, as it employees total of 316 workers.

Market experts do have their say about IronNet Inc. (IRNT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.0127, with a change in the price was noted -2.25. In a similar fashion, IronNet Inc. posted a movement of -78.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,129,295 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of IronNet Inc. (IRNT)

Raw Stochastic average of IronNet Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.44%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.80%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of IronNet Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -85.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -80.56%, alongside a downfall of -93.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.05% in the 7-day charts and went up by -45.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -74.86% during last recorded quarter.