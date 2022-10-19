Take note of this Trade Activity: Verastem Inc. (VSTM)

At the end of the latest market close, Verastem Inc. (VSTM) was valued at $0.37. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.37 while reaching the peak value of $0.3799 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.35. The stock current value is $0.35.Recently in News on October 7, 2022, Verastem Oncology Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq:VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with cancer, today announced the grant of stock options to purchase 22,500 shares of its common stock and the grant of 15,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) to one new employee. The awards were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq inducement grant exception as an inducement material to the employee’s acceptance of employment with Verastem Oncology in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock options have an exercise price equal to $0.87 per share, the closing price of Verastem Oncology’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on October 3, 2022. The stock options and RSUs that were granted to the one new employee will vest at a rate of twenty-five percent (25%) on the one-year anniversary of the employee’s date of hire, with the remaining shares vesting quarterly over the next three (3) years in equal quarterly amounts, provided the employee continues to serve as an employee of or other service provider to Verastem Oncology on each such vesting date. You can read further details here

Verastem Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1300 on 04/14/22, with the lowest value was $0.3500 for the same time period, recorded on 10/18/22.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) full year performance was -86.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Verastem Inc. shares are logging -89.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 0.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.35 and $3.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2952529 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Verastem Inc. (VSTM) recorded performance in the market was -82.93%, having the revenues showcasing -72.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 71.36M, as it employees total of 48 workers.

Analysts verdict on Verastem Inc. (VSTM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Verastem Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0915, with a change in the price was noted -0.89. In a similar fashion, Verastem Inc. posted a movement of -71.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,774,529 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VSTM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.45.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Verastem Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 1.21%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Verastem Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -82.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -78.92%, alongside a downfall of -86.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -22.60% in the 7-day charts and went up by -69.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -72.00% during last recorded quarter.