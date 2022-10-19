T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS): Lucky investors are lined up for success

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is priced at $136.16 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $136.09 and reached a high price of $136.68, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $133.84. The stock touched a low price of $134.49.Recently in News on October 18, 2022, T-Mobile to Donate Up to $1 Million to Hurricane Recovery this MLB Postseason. The Un-carrier pledges $5K per home run toward hurricane recovery efforts from veteran-led non-profit Team RubiconAnyone can text ‘RELIEF’ to 595959 through the World Series to trigger an additional $5 donation from T-Mobile. You can read further details here

T-Mobile US Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $148.04 on 08/26/22, with the lowest value was $101.51 for the same time period, recorded on 01/21/22.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) full year performance was 16.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, T-Mobile US Inc. shares are logging -8.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $101.51 and $148.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4271193 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) recorded performance in the market was 17.40%, having the revenues showcasing -0.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 172.78B, as it employees total of 75000 workers.

Specialists analysis on T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 138.15, with a change in the price was noted +4.72. In a similar fashion, T-Mobile US Inc. posted a movement of +3.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,454,110 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TMUS is recording 1.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.05.

Trends and Technical analysis: T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)

Raw Stochastic average of T-Mobile US Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.75%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.02%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.50%, alongside a boost of 16.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.72% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.94% during last recorded quarter.