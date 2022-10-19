Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 3.11

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) is priced at $0.33 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.2946 and reached a high price of $0.395, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.28. The stock touched a low price of $0.2898.Recently in News on October 18, 2022, Remark Holdings Successfully Appeals Nasdaq Delisting Notice. Nasdaq Hearings Panel Grants Until January 11, 2023 to Meet the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. You can read further details here

Remark Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0900 on 02/07/22, with the lowest value was $0.2560 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) full year performance was -60.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Remark Holdings Inc. shares are logging -95.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.26 and $6.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5597134 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) recorded performance in the market was -66.62%, having the revenues showcasing -24.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.44M, as it employees total of 74 workers.

Specialists analysis on Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Remark Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4015, with a change in the price was noted -0.12. In a similar fashion, Remark Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -26.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,418,820 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

Raw Stochastic average of Remark Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.14%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -66.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -49.53%, alongside a downfall of -60.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.94% during last recorded quarter.