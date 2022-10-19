PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) is on the roll with an average volume of 4.73M in the recent 3 months

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) is priced at $2.45 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.31 and reached a high price of $2.5499, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.21. The stock touched a low price of $2.15.Recently in News on October 3, 2022, PaxMedica Appoints Specialty Pharma Industry Leader Charles J. Casamento to Its Board of Directors. Founder of several public life sciences companies including Questcor, Osteologix and Indevus, Casamento will serve as an Independent Director . You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PaxMedica Inc. shares are logging -76.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.03 and $10.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 507436 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) recorded performance in the market was -50.10%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.22M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

The Analysts eye on PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the PaxMedica Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.72%.

Considering, the past performance of PaxMedica Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -50.10%. The shares increased approximately by 2.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.47% in the period of the last 30 days.