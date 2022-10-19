Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) Profit Margins posted 9.30% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

For the readers interested in the stock health of Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN). It is currently valued at $18.52. When the trading was stopped its value was $20.00.Recently in News on October 17, 2022, Marten Transport Announces Third Quarter Results. Net income improves 20.6% in fifteenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year profit growth. You can read further details here

Marten Transport Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.43 on 08/16/22, with the lowest value was $15.76 for the same time period, recorded on 04/14/22.

Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) full year performance was 18.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Marten Transport Ltd. shares are logging -20.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.48 and $23.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1216494 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) recorded performance in the market was 7.93%, having the revenues showcasing -7.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.55B, as it employees total of 4007 workers.

The Analysts eye on Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.34, with a change in the price was noted +0.90. In a similar fashion, Marten Transport Ltd. posted a movement of +5.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 449,722 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MRTN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN)

Raw Stochastic average of Marten Transport Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.94%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.46%.

Considering, the past performance of Marten Transport Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.93%, alongside a boost of 18.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.68% in the 7-day charts and went down by -7.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.31% during last recorded quarter.