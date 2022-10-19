Market data suggests positive returns on Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (DBTX)

At the end of the latest market close, Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (DBTX) was valued at $2.95. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.43 while reaching the peak value of $3.97 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.28. The stock current value is $3.70.Recently in News on October 17, 2022, Decibel Therapeutics Receives FDA Clearance of IND Application for DB-OTO, a Gene Therapy Product Candidate Designed to Provide Hearing to Individuals with Otoferlin-Related Hearing Loss. The IND for DB-OTO provides clearance for the Company to initiate a pediatric Phase 1/2 clinical trial in the U.S. in children and infants, and is part of an international regulatory strategy for clinical development. You can read further details here

Decibel Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.78 on 07/22/22, with the lowest value was $1.83 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (DBTX) full year performance was -49.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Decibel Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -57.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 102.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.83 and $8.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 758904 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (DBTX) recorded performance in the market was -20.43%, having the revenues showcasing -26.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 96.39M, as it employees total of 62 workers.

The Analysts eye on Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (DBTX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.90, with a change in the price was noted +1.38. In a similar fashion, Decibel Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +59.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 186,668 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DBTX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (DBTX)

Raw Stochastic average of Decibel Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.54%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.94%.

Considering, the past performance of Decibel Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -20.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 61.57%, alongside a downfall of -49.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.73% during last recorded quarter.