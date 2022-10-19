Here is why Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.68%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ), which is $56.68 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $58.13 after opening rate of $57.84 while the lowest price it went was recorded $56.77 before closing at $57.21.Recently in News on October 19, 2022, ESG Trendsetters: Itron. Nasdaq’s ESG Trendsetters series highlights the top ESG professionals and teams around the world who go the extra mile in their evolving ESG roles. Discover how leading ESG companies are incorporating ESG factors into their corporate strategy, achieving meaningful impact and communicating with their stakeholders. You can read further details here

Nasdaq Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $70.29 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $46.77 for the same time period, recorded on 05/19/22.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) full year performance was -15.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nasdaq Inc. shares are logging -20.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $46.77 and $71.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 670063 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) recorded performance in the market was -18.28%, having the revenues showcasing 1.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.05B, as it employees total of 6214 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 56.90, with a change in the price was noted +5.74. In a similar fashion, Nasdaq Inc. posted a movement of +11.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,334,480 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NDAQ is recording 0.98 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.80.

Technical breakdown of Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ)

Raw Stochastic average of Nasdaq Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.72%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.33%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Nasdaq Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.20%, alongside a downfall of -15.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.53% during last recorded quarter.