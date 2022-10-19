Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR)

At the end of the latest market close, Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) was valued at $6.03. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.38 while reaching the peak value of $8.0299 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.075. The stock current value is $7.83.Recently in News on October 17, 2022, Beyond Air® Announces Positive Data from At-Home Pilot Study in Patients with Refractory NTM Lung Infection Treated with (NO) using the LungFit® GO at the CHEST Annual Meeting 2022. Quality of Life –Bronchiectasis (QOL – B (NTM)) Assessments. You can read further details here

Beyond Air Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.76 on 08/15/22, with the lowest value was $4.78 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) full year performance was -26.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Beyond Air Inc. shares are logging -52.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 63.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.78 and $16.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1293334 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) recorded performance in the market was -17.06%, having the revenues showcasing -16.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 250.09M, as it employees total of 70 workers.

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Beyond Air Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.23, with a change in the price was noted +2.19. In a similar fashion, Beyond Air Inc. posted a movement of +38.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 412,261 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for XAIR is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Beyond Air Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.93%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.32%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Beyond Air Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.65%, alongside a downfall of -26.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.61% during last recorded quarter.