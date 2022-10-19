Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

At the end of the latest market close, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) was valued at $0.33. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.34 while reaching the peak value of $0.37 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.34. The stock current value is $0.35.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8800 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.3300 for the same time period, recorded on 10/17/22.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) full year performance was -81.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares are logging -85.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.33 and $2.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 526549 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) recorded performance in the market was -65.63%, having the revenues showcasing -40.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 66.33M, as it employees total of 262 workers.

Specialists analysis on Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5121, with a change in the price was noted -0.35. In a similar fashion, Ebang International Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -49.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,333,097 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

Raw Stochastic average of Ebang International Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.18%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.11%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -65.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -66.60%, alongside a downfall of -81.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -40.59% during last recorded quarter.