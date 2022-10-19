Drive Shack Inc. (DS): Up ahead of its competition

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) is priced at $0.52 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.5064 and reached a high price of $0.53, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.48. The stock touched a low price of $0.48.Recently in News on October 11, 2022, Drive Shack Inc. Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice From NYSE. Drive Shack Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: DS), a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, today announced that it received written notification from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on October 5, 2022, that it is not in compliance with the NYSE continued listing standard that requires a minimum average closing price of the Company’s common stock of $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period (the “Notice”). You can read further details here

Drive Shack Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9700 on 06/09/22, with the lowest value was $0.4000 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) full year performance was -81.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Drive Shack Inc. shares are logging -81.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $2.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 625340 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Drive Shack Inc. (DS) recorded performance in the market was -63.43%, having the revenues showcasing -62.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 51.38M, as it employees total of 3370 workers.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2034, with a change in the price was noted -0.80. In a similar fashion, Drive Shack Inc. posted a movement of -60.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 867,546 in trading volumes.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Drive Shack Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.66%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Drive Shack Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -63.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -60.68%, alongside a downfall of -81.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.44% in the 7-day charts and went up by -47.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -62.91% during last recorded quarter.