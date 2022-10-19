Do AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) beta value of 0.45 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX). It is currently valued at $0.23. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.2394, after setting-off with the price of $0.22. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.2164 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.21.Recently in News on September 6, 2022, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Annual Investment Conference. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), (“AcelRx”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Vince Angotti will present in-person and be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the H.C. Wainwright Annual Investment Conference, to be held in person and virtually September 12-14, 2022 in New York, NY. You can read further details here

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.6499 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.1600 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) full year performance was -77.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -77.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.16 and $1.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 543141 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) recorded performance in the market was -58.94%, having the revenues showcasing -13.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.97M, as it employees total of 43 workers.

The Analysts eye on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2447, with a change in the price was noted 0.00. In a similar fashion, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -0.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,405,597 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ACRX is recording 0.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

Raw Stochastic average of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.92%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.46%.

Considering, the past performance of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.21%, alongside a downfall of -77.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.54% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.17% during last recorded quarter.