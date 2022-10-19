Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO): Up ahead of its competition

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is priced at $1.72 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.64 and reached a high price of $1.72, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.59. The stock touched a low price of $1.59.Recently in News on October 7, 2022, CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES DATE FOR 2022 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) (the “Company”) will release 2022 third quarter results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, by 7:00 a.m. and will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.1000 on 02/25/22, with the lowest value was $0.9069 for the same time period, recorded on 07/12/22.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) full year performance was -37.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares are logging -58.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 89.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.91 and $4.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1538925 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) recorded performance in the market was -48.04%, having the revenues showcasing 19.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 886.26M, as it employees total of 4600 workers.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4779, with a change in the price was noted +0.22. In a similar fashion, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +14.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,492,529 in trading volumes.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.52%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.09%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -48.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -46.91%, alongside a downfall of -37.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.83% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.44% during last recorded quarter.