Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 2.93M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX), which is $8.41 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.32 after opening rate of $6.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.00 before closing at $6.21.Recently in News on October 11, 2022, Amprius Technologies Awarded Department of Energy Funding Grant for Advanced Battery Manufacturing. Award Recognizes Amprius’ Efforts in Innovation of Manufacturing Processes for Lithium-ion Batteries. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amprius Technologies Inc. shares are logging -67.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 49.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.64 and $26.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5371103 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) recorded performance in the market was -37.90%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 522.69M, as it employees total of 51 workers.

The Analysts eye on Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX)

Technical rundown of Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.09%.

Considering, the past performance of Amprius Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -37.90%. The shares increased approximately by -13.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.25% in the period of the last 30 days.