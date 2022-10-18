Take note of this Trade Activity: Arcellx Inc. (ACLX)

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) is priced at $18.42 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $19.56 and reached a high price of $19.58, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $19.30. The stock touched a low price of $17.56.Recently in News on August 15, 2022, Arcellx Provides Business Highlights and Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results. — Completed upsized follow-on offering of common stock, raising $128.8 million in gross proceeds including full exercise of underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares –. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Arcellx Inc. shares are logging -31.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 205.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.03 and $26.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 513060 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) recorded performance in the market was 9.64%, having the revenues showcasing 0.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 818.95M, as it employees total of 78 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Arcellx Inc. (ACLX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.37, with a change in the price was noted +9.40. In a similar fashion, Arcellx Inc. posted a movement of +104.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 442,346 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ACLX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Arcellx Inc. (ACLX)

Raw Stochastic average of Arcellx Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.63%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Arcellx Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.64%. The shares increased approximately by -2.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.82% during last recorded quarter.