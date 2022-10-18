Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 568.04K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB), which is $47.31 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $47.41 after opening rate of $42.19 while the lowest price it went was recorded $42.19 before closing at $41.27.Recently in News on October 14, 2022, Spectrum Brands Files Answer to the DOJ’s Complaint to Block the Sale of its Hardware and Home Improvement Division to ASSA ABLOY. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB, “Spectrum Brands” or the “Company”), a leading global branded consumer products and home essentials company, today filed its answer to the lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) seeking to block the Company’s sale of its Hardware and Home Improvement (“HHI”) segment to ASSA ABLOY. Spectrum Brands and ASSA ABLOY are committed to completing the transaction and are confident that they will prevail in litigation. You can read further details here

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $104.38 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $38.93 for the same time period, recorded on 09/30/22.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) full year performance was -51.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. shares are logging -55.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $38.93 and $107.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1230653 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) recorded performance in the market was -53.49%, having the revenues showcasing -32.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.97B, as it employees total of 12100 workers.

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 66.80, with a change in the price was noted -37.87. In a similar fashion, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -44.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 473,222 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SPB is recording 2.47 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.86%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.35%.

Considering, the past performance of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -53.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -47.57%, alongside a downfall of -51.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.72% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -32.23% during last recorded quarter.