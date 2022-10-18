Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.44M in the recent 3 months

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) is priced at $2.49 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.80 and reached a high price of $2.07, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.89. The stock touched a low price of $1.68.Recently in News on October 18, 2022, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Initiate a Second Clinical Trial in Netherton Syndrome Patients. A Multicenter Open Label Study of QRX003 Topical Lotion in Netherton Syndrome Patients Who Are Currently Receiving Systemic Biologic Therapy. You can read further details here

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $29.3750 on 01/07/22, with the lowest value was $1.6500 for the same time period, recorded on 10/14/22.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) full year performance was -99.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are logging -98.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.65 and $198.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5150287 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) recorded performance in the market was -91.69%, having the revenues showcasing -63.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.07M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

The Analysts eye on Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.8153, with a change in the price was noted -5.39. In a similar fashion, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. posted a movement of -68.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,755,488 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX)

Raw Stochastic average of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.65%.

Considering, the past performance of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -91.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -86.62%, alongside a downfall of -99.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by -48.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -63.10% during last recorded quarter.