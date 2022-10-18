Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) market price of $0.36 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR), which is $0.36 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.3123 after opening rate of $0.3098 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.285 before closing at $0.30.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2500 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.2850 for the same time period, recorded on 10/17/22.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) full year performance was -80.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Liquid Media Group Ltd. shares are logging -81.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $1.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1780992 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) recorded performance in the market was -71.44%, having the revenues showcasing -24.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.80M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Liquid Media Group Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3951, with a change in the price was noted -0.02. In a similar fashion, Liquid Media Group Ltd. posted a movement of -5.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 197,826 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YVR is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Technical breakdown of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)

Raw Stochastic average of Liquid Media Group Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.51%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.21%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Liquid Media Group Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -71.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -53.32%, alongside a downfall of -80.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.79% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.87% during last recorded quarter.