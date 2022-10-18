IMARA Inc. (IMRA): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

For the readers interested in the stock health of IMARA Inc. (IMRA). It is currently valued at $3.48. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.52, after setting-off with the price of $3.45. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.00 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.79.Recently in News on October 13, 2022, Enliven Therapeutics and Imara Announce Merger Agreement. Merger to create Nasdaq-listed, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing Enliven’s portfolio of precision oncology programs. You can read further details here

IMARA Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.82 on 10/14/22, with the lowest value was $0.97 for the same time period, recorded on 04/13/22.

IMARA Inc. (IMRA) full year performance was -4.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IMARA Inc. shares are logging -20.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 257.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.97 and $4.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4642342 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IMARA Inc. (IMRA) recorded performance in the market was 54.67%, having the revenues showcasing 198.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 62.26M, as it employees total of 41 workers.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.52, with a change in the price was noted +2.24. In a similar fashion, IMARA Inc. posted a movement of +180.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,185,928 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IMRA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Raw Stochastic average of IMARA Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.18%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of IMARA Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 54.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 180.65%, alongside a downfall of -4.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 50.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by 48.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 198.71% during last recorded quarter.