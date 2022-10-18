HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT): Up ahead of its competition

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) is priced at $4.25 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.87 and reached a high price of $4.69, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.87. The stock touched a low price of $3.87.Recently in News on October 13, 2022, HeartBeam to Present at LD Micro Main Event XV Conference. HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a cardiac technology company that has developed the first and only 3D-vector ECG platform for heart attack detection anytime, anywhere, will present at the LD Micro Main Event XV Conference being held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA on October 25-27, 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HeartBeam Inc. shares are logging -36.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 279.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.12 and $6.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 767031 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) recorded performance in the market was 37.99%, having the revenues showcasing 202.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.68M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the HeartBeam Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.88, with a change in the price was noted +2.65. In a similar fashion, HeartBeam Inc. posted a movement of +165.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,492,593 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BEAT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of HeartBeam Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.43%.

If we look into the earlier routines of HeartBeam Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.99%. The shares increased approximately by -8.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 122.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 202.49% during last recorded quarter.