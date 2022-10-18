Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Domo Inc. (DOMO)

Domo Inc. (DOMO) is priced at $15.78 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $14.91 and reached a high price of $16.25, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $14.18. The stock touched a low price of $14.85.Recently in News on October 13, 2022, Domo Ranked as a Technology and a Credibility Leader in Dresner Advisory Services’ 2022 Small and Mid-Sized Enterprise Business Intelligence Market Study. Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it has been ranked as a Technology Leader and a Credibility Leader in Dresner Advisory Services’ 2022 Small and Mid-Sized Enterprise (SME) Business Intelligence (BI) Market Study. This marks Domo’s sixth Dresner distinction in 2022, including top rankings in Dresner 2022 Industry Excellence Awards, Dresner 2022 Wisdom of Crowds BI Market Study, Dresner 2022 Guided Analytics Market Study, Dresner 2022 Self-Service Business Intelligence Market Study and the Dresner 2022 Cloud Computing and Business Intelligence Market Study. You can read further details here

Domo Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $57.41 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $14.00 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) full year performance was -82.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Domo Inc. shares are logging -83.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.00 and $95.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 592037 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Domo Inc. (DOMO) recorded performance in the market was -68.19%, having the revenues showcasing -47.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 563.98M, as it employees total of 917 workers.

Analysts verdict on Domo Inc. (DOMO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Domo Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 26.02, with a change in the price was noted -12.25. In a similar fashion, Domo Inc. posted a movement of -43.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 507,125 in trading volumes.

Domo Inc. (DOMO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Domo Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.31%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.00%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Domo Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -68.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -66.12%, alongside a downfall of -82.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -47.01% during last recorded quarter.