WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.19M in the recent 3 months

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) is priced at $1.20 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.05 and reached a high price of $1.24, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.05. The stock touched a low price of $1.05.Recently in News on October 14, 2022, WeTrade Group Announces Strategic Alliance for Global Social E-commerce and Payment Business. WeTrade Group Inc. (“WeTrade” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WETG), a global diversified “software as a service” (“SaaS”) technology service provider which is committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across different industries, today announced that it has entered into multiple strategic cooperation framework agreements (the “Agreements”) with Second Pay Financing Inc.(1), Manny’s Money Remittance and Forex Services Inc. (2), Supay Fintech Ltd. (3) and Web3zero Limited (4) to establish strategic alliances (the “Alliances”) for global e-commerce and payment business. You can read further details here

WeTrade Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $50.5000 on 08/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.7000 for the same time period, recorded on 09/23/22.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) full year performance was 272.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, WeTrade Group Inc. shares are logging -97.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 71.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $50.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 879401 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) recorded performance in the market was -70.00%, having the revenues showcasing -90.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 204.80M, as it employees total of 76 workers.

The Analysts eye on WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the WeTrade Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.2630, with a change in the price was noted -3.49. In a similar fashion, WeTrade Group Inc. posted a movement of -74.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 771,720 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WETG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG)

Raw Stochastic average of WeTrade Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.18%.

Considering, the past performance of WeTrade Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -70.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -64.86%, alongside a boost of 272.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.38% in the 7-day charts and went up by 15.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -90.00% during last recorded quarter.