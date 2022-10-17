Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Quarterly Performance is 10.16%: Here is the Surprise Factor

Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) is priced at $35.02 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $34.69 and reached a high price of $35.59, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $33.02. The stock touched a low price of $34.41.Recently in News on October 13, 2022, Washington Federal Reports Record Earnings Per Share Increase of 42% For 2022. Washington Federal, Inc. (Nasdaq: WAFD) (the “Company”), parent company of Washington Federal Bank (“WaFd Bank”), today announced record annual earnings of $236,330,000 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $52,715,000 from earnings of $183,615,000 for the year ended September 30, 2021. After the effect of dividends on preferred stock, net income available for common shareholders was $3.39 per share for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, a $1.00 or 41.8% increase from $2.39 for the prior fiscal year. Return on common shareholders’ equity for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 was 11.70% compared to 8.69% for the year ended September 30, 2021. Return on assets for the year ended September 30, 2022 was 1.17% compared to 0.95% for the prior year. You can read further details here

Washington Federal Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.06 on 01/18/22, with the lowest value was $29.46 for the same time period, recorded on 06/23/22.

Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) full year performance was -0.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Washington Federal Inc. shares are logging -7.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $29.46 and $38.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 896854 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) recorded performance in the market was 4.91%, having the revenues showcasing 10.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.16B, as it employees total of 2082 workers.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 32.08, with a change in the price was noted +3.60. In a similar fashion, Washington Federal Inc. posted a movement of +11.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 347,197 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WAFD is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Washington Federal Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.13%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.49%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.07%, alongside a downfall of -0.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.32% in the 7-day charts and went up by 11.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.16% during last recorded quarter.