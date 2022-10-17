Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV). It is currently valued at $1.09. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.0199, after setting-off with the price of $0.96. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.9219 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.00.Recently in News on October 17, 2022, Vicinity Motor Corp. Secures US$100M+ Purchase Order for 1,000 VMC 1200 Electric Trucks. Purchase Order Exceeds US$100 Million; 1,000 VMC 1200 EV Trucks to be Delivered by the end of 2023 with Deliveries to Commence This Month. You can read further details here

Vicinity Motor Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.2900 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.7501 for the same time period, recorded on 10/10/22.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) full year performance was -81.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vicinity Motor Corp. shares are logging -81.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $5.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14341102 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) recorded performance in the market was -71.53%, having the revenues showcasing -27.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.77M, as it employees total of 60 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vicinity Motor Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2879, with a change in the price was noted -0.47. In a similar fashion, Vicinity Motor Corp. posted a movement of -30.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 439,562 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV)

Raw Stochastic average of Vicinity Motor Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.95%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.13%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Vicinity Motor Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -71.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -57.60%, alongside a downfall of -81.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 9.39% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.00% during last recorded quarter.