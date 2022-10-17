United Maritime Corporation (USEA): How investors can get the most out of their investments

For the readers interested in the stock health of United Maritime Corporation (USEA). It is currently valued at $2.28. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.34, after setting-off with the price of $2.19. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.0924 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.19.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, United Maritime Corporation shares are logging -74.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 185.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $8.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1300302 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the United Maritime Corporation (USEA) recorded performance in the market was -21.38%, having the revenues showcasing -9.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.40M.

The Analysts eye on United Maritime Corporation (USEA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the United Maritime Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for USEA is recording 0.77 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.60.

Technical rundown of United Maritime Corporation (USEA)

Raw Stochastic average of United Maritime Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.93%.

Considering, the past performance of United Maritime Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.38%. The shares increased approximately by 29.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by 25.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.16% during last recorded quarter.