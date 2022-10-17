TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) is on the roll with an average volume of 472.26K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP), which is $5.49 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $29.44 after opening rate of $20.35 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.35 before closing at $20.69.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TOP Financial Group Limited shares are logging -89.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and -21.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.00 and $50.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9784145 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) recorded performance in the market was -67.69%, having the revenues showcasing -80.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 192.42M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TOP Financial Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of TOP Financial Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.61%.

If we look into the earlier routines of TOP Financial Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -67.69%. The shares increased approximately by -72.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by -49.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -80.95% during last recorded quarter.