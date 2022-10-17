The Stars are Aligning for Holders of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR)

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) is priced at $3.07 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.05 and reached a high price of $3.32, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.00. The stock touched a low price of $2.85.Recently in News on October 13, 2022, SOBRsafe Named a MFG Innovation Excellence Award Finalist by the Michigan Manufacturers Association. SOBR Safe, Inc. (Nasdaq:SOBR) (SOBRsafe™ or the Company), providers of industry-leading alcohol screening solutions, today announced that it has been selected as one of three finalists for the MFG Innovation Excellence Award, presented by the Michigan Manufacturers Association (MMA). Each year, the MMA recognizes the most innovative, game-changing, groundbreaking and cutting-edge products from a Michigan industry that employs over 630,000 people and produces $102 billion in goods each year. You can read further details here

SOBR Safe Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.75 on 02/23/22, with the lowest value was $0.80 for the same time period, recorded on 06/15/22.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) full year performance was -68.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SOBR Safe Inc. shares are logging -79.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 283.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $15.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3570321 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) recorded performance in the market was -66.33%, having the revenues showcasing 222.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 39.30M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Market experts do have their say about SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SOBR Safe Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.32, with a change in the price was noted +2.05. In a similar fashion, SOBR Safe Inc. posted a movement of +186.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,393,398 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOBR is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR)

Raw Stochastic average of SOBR Safe Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.22%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of SOBR Safe Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -66.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -63.10%, alongside a downfall of -68.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by 200.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 222.86% during last recorded quarter.