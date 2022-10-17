The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO). It is currently valued at $2.78. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.29, after setting-off with the price of $3.29. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.73 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.38.Recently in News on October 13, 2022, GPOPlus+ Enters into Master Distribution Agreement with Hempacco. DISTRO+ to utilize its Midwest distribution center to sell Hempacco products in Michigan. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hempacco Co. Inc. shares are logging -93.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.07 and $41.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 575351 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) recorded performance in the market was -64.27%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 64.39M.

The Analysts eye on Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hempacco Co. Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.65%.

Considering, the past performance of Hempacco Co. Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -64.27%. The shares increased approximately by 18.80% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.58% in the period of the last 30 days.