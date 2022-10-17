SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is priced at $3.93 after the most recent trading session. Recently in News on September 15, 2022, SoundHound Unveils Full Suite of Edge and Cloud Connectivity Solutions to Boost Accuracy and Privacy in Voice AI. New range will open up voice tech to more device manufacturers, automakers, and service providers. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SoundHound AI Inc. shares are logging -78.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 63.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.40 and $18.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1187199 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) recorded performance in the market was -47.60%, having the revenues showcasing 8.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 664.80M, as it employees total of 392 workers.

Specialists analysis on SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.69, with a change in the price was noted -1.21. In a similar fashion, SoundHound AI Inc. posted a movement of -23.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 675,352 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOUN is recording 9.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.60.

Trends and Technical analysis: SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

Raw Stochastic average of SoundHound AI Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.14%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -47.60%. The shares increased approximately by 14.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.26% during last recorded quarter.