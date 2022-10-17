Here is why XL Fleet Corp. (XL) recent weekly performance of -8.03% shouldn’t bother you at All

Let’s start up with the current stock price of XL Fleet Corp. (XL), which is $0.84 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.8489 after opening rate of $0.824 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.7812 before closing at $0.80.Recently in News on September 12, 2022, XL Fleet Completes Transformational Acquisition of Spruce Power, the Largest Privately Held Solar-as-a-Service Provider. Completed acquisition of Spruce Power from funds managed by HPS for total cash consideration of approximately $58 million and the assumption of approximately $542 million of debt on September 9, 2022. You can read further details here

XL Fleet Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.5600 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.7700 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) full year performance was -84.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, XL Fleet Corp. shares are logging -86.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.77 and $6.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 747401 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the XL Fleet Corp. (XL) recorded performance in the market was -74.61%, having the revenues showcasing -33.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 113.93M, as it employees total of 177 workers.

Specialists analysis on XL Fleet Corp. (XL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the XL Fleet Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1846, with a change in the price was noted -0.39. In a similar fashion, XL Fleet Corp. posted a movement of -31.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,393,786 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for XL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: XL Fleet Corp. (XL)

Raw Stochastic average of XL Fleet Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.28%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.68%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -74.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -52.78%, alongside a downfall of -84.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by -25.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -33.29% during last recorded quarter.