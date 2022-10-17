Gear up for the change! Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) has hit the volume of 1256072

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR), which is $0.39 to be very precise. Recently in News on September 13, 2022, Marker Therapeutics Awarded $2 Million Grant from U.S. FDA to Support Marker’s Phase 2 ARTEMIS Trial of MT-401 in Post-Transplant AML. Award to fund clinical study of Marker’s multi-antigen targeted T cell therapy for the treatment of post-transplant AML patients with minimal residual disease. You can read further details here

Marker Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0300 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.2500 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) full year performance was -76.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -76.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $1.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1256072 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) recorded performance in the market was -58.96%, having the revenues showcasing 13.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.90M, as it employees total of 56 workers.

Specialists analysis on Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3460, with a change in the price was noted +0.06. In a similar fashion, Marker Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +16.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,358,395 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MRKR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR)

Raw Stochastic average of Marker Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.95%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.41%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.51%, alongside a downfall of -76.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.18% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.50% during last recorded quarter.