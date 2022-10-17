Gear up for the change! Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) has hit the volume of 10323566

For the readers interested in the stock health of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF). It is currently valued at $14.45. When the trading was stopped its value was $15.33.Recently in News on October 12, 2022, Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Ratification of New Labor Agreement with the USW Covering 12,000 Union Members. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced today that its new labor agreement with the United Steelworkers (USW) has been ratified. The contract covers approximately 12,000 USW-represented employees at 13 operating locations, and has a 4-year duration from its starting date of September 1, 2022. Combined with the previously ratified labor agreement covering 2,000 USW-represented employees at the Company’s mining and pelletizing operations, Cliffs and the USW have concluded the renegotiating cycle with contracts valid through September of 2026. You can read further details here

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $34.04 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $12.90 for the same time period, recorded on 09/23/22.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) full year performance was -32.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares are logging -57.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.90 and $34.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10323566 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) recorded performance in the market was -33.62%, having the revenues showcasing -6.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.93B, as it employees total of 26000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.29, with a change in the price was noted -8.56. In a similar fashion, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. posted a movement of -37.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 15,471,270 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLF is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.69.

Technical rundown of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)

Raw Stochastic average of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.75%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.55%.

Considering, the past performance of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -33.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -53.15%, alongside a downfall of -32.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.95% during last recorded quarter.