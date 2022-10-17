Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH)

At the end of the latest market close, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) was valued at $3.22. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.28 while reaching the peak value of $3.99 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.22. The stock current value is $3.44.Recently in News on September 20, 2022, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Enters into Manufacturing Agreement for Ropidoxuridine. Agreement to help advance lead clinical sensitizer drug candidate. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares are logging -97.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.00 and $126.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6294597 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) recorded performance in the market was -91.06%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 46.96M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) in the eye of market guru’s

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 1.17%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -91.06%. The shares increased approximately by -9.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by -79.31% in the period of the last 30 days.